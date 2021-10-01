Dragon Boat Federation: Vaccinate to train

File photo by Roger Jacob. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Dragon Boat Federation has mandated that all current and potential athletes must be fully vaccinated to participate in training and competition when sport is allowed to resume.

At a recent meeting. the executive decided that “safe zone” protocols will be implemented at its training locations.

Safe zones are public spaces such as cinemas, gyms, casinos, bars and restaurants that only fully vaccinated people are allowed to patronise.

A statement issued by the federation on Friday said, “The safe zone protocols will be coupled with the federation’s regulations for dragon boating in TT under coronavirus safety protocols, which have been reviewed and approved by the Ministry of Health."

It said as a national sporting organisation, "in the perceived best interest of its members and other stakeholders, the federation will continue to follow the guidelines advocated by the government of TT, under this pandemic regime.”