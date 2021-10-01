Chinese envoy: China prepared to open doors wider to Trinidad and Tobago

China's Ambassador to TT, Fang Qiu.

Despite the challenges imposed by the covid19 pandemic, Chinese ambassador to TT Fang Qiu says his country is prepared to further extend trade and assistance to the rest of the world for the new year.

Speaking at a virtual ceremony commemorating China's 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Wednesday afternoon, Qiu said challenges in trade and the availability of resources have pushed many countries to restrict their activities, limiting the development of smaller countries in the process.

He said China would be prepared to further promote the development of all countries and was willing to extend more assistance to Trinidad and Tobago and other small states.

"The world is facing uncertainties and challenges, with unilateralism and protectionism on the rise. China believes every nation deserves the right to develop regardless of its social system, and the world is big enough to accommodate common developments and progress of all countries.

"China is committed to building a community of shared future for human beings and providing a world with new opportunities through it's new development and progress.

He said to this end China would open its door even wider, promote high-quality Belt and Road co-operation and tap into the growth potential of foreign trade and investment.

Qiu also said China would be prepared to provide two billion doses of vaccines to aid in the fight against covid19.

He noted that thus far TT and China have enjoyed strong diplomatic ties, recalling that TT was among one of the few Caribbean countries that pushed for China to be readmitted into the UN in 1971.

"As President Xi Jinping noted to Prime Minister Dr Rowley in their phone call in March, Chinese people never forget old friends.

"The valuable support of TT which carried China back to the UN will be cherished forever."

Qiu also announced that October 25 will be recognised as China-TT Friendship Day, when past relations would be commemorated and efforts made to form new diplomatic and commercial links.

Also speaking at the event was Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, who said the two countries have enjoyed significant support and productivity during the course of their friendship, which spans over five decades.

Citing the appointment of Analisa Low as TT's ambassador to China, Browne said he was optimistic that further partnership and collaboration was under way in the post-pandemic world.

He added, "The Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, the first bilateral project under the Belt and Road Initiative will be completed by the end of the first half of 2022 and will house Chinese companies involved in high-value manufacturing.

"Other projects with Chinese involvement are ongoing or on the horizon, including the dry dock project, the National Forensic Testing Centre, the upgrade of the ANR Robinson International Airport and the new central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital."

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds also attended and sent best wishes to the Chinese government, describing its covid19 response as a global example.