Champeon sings one for the girls

Champeon has released a new soca song, Girls, which is dedicated to women. - courtesy Ed "Snapshot" Brown

Entertainer and artiste Champeon has released a new soca song that is dedicated to women, and it's titled Girls.

Girls is described as a dance-party soca track that shines the spotlight on the women of the world, especially those seen at Caribbean music events, who express their confidence through their appearance, body movements and party stamina regardless of age, shape or fitness level, said a media release.

The new track was written by Champeon and arranged, produced and engineered by Jelani Harris (Studio 23 Music Group).

The Trinidad and Tobago-born, South Carolina-based Champeon, whose real name is Ronnel Ramirez, has previously recorded and released both groovy and power soca as well as reggae and world music songs, and seamlessly adapted his style and delivery on this latest offering, the release said.

Champeon said Girls shows his ability to flow and create on any riddim. "The drums on the beat and the vibes of the track inspired me to go in a different headspace when writing Girls. The experience was different for me because I never created a track with that particular tempo and dance instruction vibe, however, the final product shows my ability as an artiste to flow and create on any riddim. Also, the beat itself is so hard-hitting, that it makes you want to wine, dance and forget about all your problems," Champeon said in the release.

With an accompanying music video produced by LC Film Production, the song which is being viewed by many as ideal for a Tik Tok dance challenge is gearing up to be the bubbling anthem for females of all backgrounds and body types in the future fetes and festivals, the release said.

Champeon, who recently hosted his own talk show, Limin with Champeon, for Caribbean Life Television in Atlanta, is putting the finishing touches on his album entitled The Real Champeon. The album will showcase his musical versatility on different production styles across multiple genres.

His ultimate goal is to make music for the world to embrace and love, and he remains devoted to improving his craft and to increasing his knowledge of the music art form, the release said.

Champeon’s new song can be seen on on YouTube or stream more of his music on iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, iHeart Radio, Spotify & Deezer. https://orcd.co/champeongirls

For more info visit: www.therealchampeon.com/ Facebook: http://facebook.com/therealchampeon or Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealcha