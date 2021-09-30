Vieira: Reform service commissions to avert future imbroglios

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira. -

Independent senator Anthony Vieira is urging a modernising of service commissions to avert a repeat of the imbroglio at the Police Service Commission (PSC) which, he said, has hurt the country at a crucial time.

Last November, he urged the Senate to review the form and function of the service commissions.

Not looking at personalities but lessons from the imbroglio, such as the undermining of key institutions, Vieira told Newsday on Wednesday, "I think it's very unfortunate, very concerning, when things like this happen.

"Once you see people start getting vilified and their reputations being called into question in the media and social media, I think that can be problematic.

"This is also a disincentive for people who might want to come forward and serve their country. When you see what happens to you with the cut and thrust of politics today, you don't need that. (Someone may say) 'I am not going to put my neck on a block to be chopped off.'"

Vieira said the timing couldn't be worse.

"We are coming out of a pandemic with dwindling earnings because of the drop in energy prices, we are in a period of uncertainty, there's a lot of hardship for many people in this society, there's a lot of tension. This is a time when you need confidence and stability."

He said the debacle raised questions, such as reviewing the licensing of firearms.

"What are the licensing rules and procedures? Is there sufficient or any oversight over the licensing of firearms? As a takeaway from all this, we need to review that."

Vieira said three independent institutions – the Police Service Commission, Office of the President and House of Representatives – select a commissioner of police (CoP.)

"So I don't think adding more checks and balances will help."

He said the selection system was flawed, with a convoluted procedure.

"Can you imagine that for one of the most important offices in the country, a police commissioner, it takes years to get recommendations for a position to be filled? Other countries take six months.

“And why do we start the process when the man's contract is about to expire? That should have been started a year before. After we've spent all those millions of dollars and all that time, we have a three-year contact and there isn't a built-in option for renewal if the man is performing satisfactorily."

Vieira said the Constitution's checks and balances stop one person having too much power.

"Yes, there is a place for service commissions, but why a set of commissions with complicated and burdensome procedures?"

He said nowadays the Industrial Court plus judicial review can replace many old service commission roles.

"So how do we tweak it to be nimble and fit for purpose instead of having this heavy albatross?

"How do we support the growing and flourishing of our institutions – all institutions such as Procurement Office, Auditor General, DPP, Judiciary, Parliament and service commissions? That is something we have to focus on as a society."

He hoped service commissions could evolve into the 21st century.

"When we beat up on personalities, we miss the fundamental point. How we do business now is different. We need constitutional reform."

Vieira said transparency in operations did not mean for every single thing a commission did to be made public, likening it to confidentiality provisions under the Companies Act.

Accountability and transparency were not carte blanche, he said.

While many people were doing their best, an outdated and flawed system facilitated people set on mischief, he warned.

"I think civil society has to say 'Enough is enough. This cannot be allowed to happen again. This is undermining confidence in our institutions to move forward as a responsible society. We are calling on the powers that be, all of you, to up your game.’ I'm really hoping that's the take away here."