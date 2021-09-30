Two charged with 2020 Tunapuna murder

Two men have been charged with the 2020 murder of a Tunapuna man .

A police media release on Thursday reported Josh Constantine, 26 and Daniel Sandy, also known as "Danny Boy," 24, were charged with murdering 19-year-old Aaron Smith last August.

The men appeared before senior magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes in the Tunapuna Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face charges of murder, shooting with intent, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

The charges were laid by legal officer Insp Maharaj after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Constantine and Sandy were remanded into custody and are expected to return to court on October 25.

Enquiries were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Hosein and W/Insp Sylvester from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II.