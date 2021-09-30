Trinidad and Tobago golf team chosen for Caribbean Champs in Florida

A six-member Trinidad and Tobago golf team will compete at the Caribbean Golf Association Four-Ball Championships, at the Jacaranda Golf Club Championship Course, in Plantation, Florida, from October 18-21. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SIX golfers will represent Trinidad and Tobago when the Caribbean Golf Association Four-Ball Championships are held at the Jacaranda Golf Club Championship Course in Plantation, Florida, from October 18-21.

The championships will consist of three categories for both men and women. The categories are mid-amateur (35-55 years old), seniors (50-60) and super seniors (60 and over).

A TT Golf Association (TTGA) media release said the TTGA hosted two days of trials on September 25 at Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club and on September 26 at St Andrews Golf Club.

The TTGA said three men’s teams were selected after the trials, which included 20 teams.

Luke De Freitas and Robert Farnum will represent TT in the mid-amateur category, Joel Mahabir and Angard Sonnilal in the men’s senior category and Prananand Rajendranath and John Holley in the men’s super seniors category.

TT will not be represented in any of the women’s categories.

“The TTGA takes this opportunity to extend best wishes and all success to the representative teams,” the release said.