Tough day for Trinidad and Tobago at U12 team tennis

Brian Harricharan lost 0-6, 0-6 to Bermuda' Jaden Jones, during the boys' singles match, at the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/ Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Sub Region 3 & 4 12-and-Under Team Competition in Dominican Republic on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO had a tough time at the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/ Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Sub Region 3 & 4 12-and-Under Team Competition in Dominican Republic on Wednesday as both the boys and girls teams suffered 0-3 defeats.

Against Bermuda in the boys’ singles, Connor Carrington lost 0-6, 1-6 to Triston Pettit followed by Brian Harricharan's 0-6, 0-6 defeat to Jaden Jones. In the doubles match, Carrington and Harricharan lost 3-6, 3-6.

In the girls’ singles division, Shiloh Walker lost 2-6, 1-6 and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith went down 4-6, 1-6. The lone doubles encounter saw the Shiloh team up with Naomi Mohammed to lose 1-6, 2-6.

Matches continue in Santo Domingo on Thursday as the boys gear up to face Dominican Republic and the girls go up against US Virgin Islands. Both matches serve off at 9am.