Tobago's covid19 deaths climb to 88

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded yet another covid19-related death, bringing the island’s death toll from the virus to 88.

The latest victim was a 50-year-old woman with comorbidities.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said Tobago has 31 new covid19 cases and 425 active cases.

It said 38 patients are in state isolation, 383 in home isolation and four in ICU. Forty-one people have been discharged.

The division said 14, 863 people have been tested for the virus in Tobago. Of that number, 2,830 tested positive. There are 2,317 recovered patients.

To date, 20,754 people have bene partially vaccinated and 17, 697 are fully vaccinated.