Time to get rid of service commissions

THE EDITOR: Sadly, I can find no better description of the present controversy surrounding the Police Service Commission than to use that trite saying that the chickens have come home to roost.

The service commissions were foisted on an unsuspecting population at the insistence of Rudranath Capildeo and agreed to by Eric Williams at the Marlborough independence talks, ostensibly to prohibit political interference on these institutions.

In fact, that high-sounding raison d'être has proven to be laughable and would be fodder for comedians. The commissions have become uncontrollable monsters destroying the very institutions they were supposed to protect – and by extension the fabric of the nation. Every single institution is in disarray, more particularly the Police Service Commission. I defy anyone from captain to cook, from QC to whoever, to challenge the above statements.

In my former life, I had a number of private and public discourses with Kenneth Lalla (rest his soul), the then chairman of the Police and Public Service Commissions, and he would end all my accusatory remarks with, “I am a creature of the Constitution and I am answerable to no one.”

Really? How can this be? And why has this been allowed to continue? I suspect that the present Police SC chairman will use that mantra, and who can blame her.

The UK abolished its commissions years ago for the very same reasons that we are seeing unfolding before our eyes. The service commissions are living disasters and should be abolished forthwith. We cannot continue like this.

F MOUTTET

Westmoorings