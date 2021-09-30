Suicide: Why more men, TT?

THE EDITOR: Traditional male gender roles discourage emotional expression. Therefore depression may be under-diagnosed in men.

Men are less likely to seek help for emotional problems and are more likely to self-treat. And men are more likely to use lethal suicide methods than women.

So how to reduce the risk of male suicide?

* Watch for signs of depression.

* Do not ignore the signs.

* Identify men at risk and offer support.

* Teach men problem-solving and coping skills.

* Ensure mental health support options are available.

* Bring people together so they can find support.

* Restrict access to lethal means of suicide – firearms and prescriptive drugs.

Gentlemen, all who are hurting, it is not a sign of weakness to ask for help, it is a sign of strength.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town