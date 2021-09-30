Suicide: Why more men, TT?
THE EDITOR: Traditional male gender roles discourage emotional expression. Therefore depression may be under-diagnosed in men.
Men are less likely to seek help for emotional problems and are more likely to self-treat. And men are more likely to use lethal suicide methods than women.
So how to reduce the risk of male suicide?
* Watch for signs of depression.
* Do not ignore the signs.
* Identify men at risk and offer support.
* Teach men problem-solving and coping skills.
* Ensure mental health support options are available.
* Bring people together so they can find support.
* Restrict access to lethal means of suicide – firearms and prescriptive drugs.
Gentlemen, all who are hurting, it is not a sign of weakness to ask for help, it is a sign of strength.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
