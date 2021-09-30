Sport minister pays tribute to Jamilya Muhammad and Imran Khan

Former Cricket West Indies communications manager Imran Khan -

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe has sent condolences to the families, relatives, friends and the sports fraternity on the deaths of Jamilya Muhammad and Imran Khan.

Muhammad died on Monday after ailing for some time and Khan died of covid19 on Tuesday.

In a media release Cudjoe said, “On behalf of the Government and people of TT, we salute these two stalwarts for their tremendous contributions to the development and promotion of sports particularly football, netball and cricket. We thank them for everything they have done and for giving distinguished and diligent service to TT and the Caribbean. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

Muhammad was the former general secretary of the TT Women’s League (TT WOLF), board member of the TT Football Association (TTFA), member of the Chips Sports and Cultural Club, member of the Royalty Basketball Academy, former women’s national Under-20 team manager and a former netballer.

Khan was a former West Indies Cricket Board manager of marketing and communications who served regional cricket with distinction in various capacities. He was most recently involved in politics in his native Guyana.