Questions to be answered

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I ask the following questions related to covid19 policy as no one I know has heard them addressed in any conclusive manner:

* If it is imperative that children get vaccinated to ensure a safe return to physical schools, why is it that teachers are not being mandated to do so?

* Employers in the entertainment industry are being made accountable for their employees being vaccinated, with severe consequences if they fail to do so. Why then is the Government, as the employer of public servants (and teachers), not accountable for ensuring its employees are vaccinated?

* The Prime Minister said that entertainment employers must ensure that employees are vaccinated. However, the head of the Industrial Court said employers cannot force employees to get vaccinated as that would be changing the terms of employment retroactively. What then does such an employer do if an employee refuses to get vaccinated?

* Why hasn't either (a) a wallet-sized covid19 vaccine card and/or (b) a digital vaccine app been developed before mandating businesses to check customers' vaccination status?

* Should not malls be required to be safe spaces too (ie, checks at mall entrances)? Let's assume, for example, that a casino is located in a mall. This would mean that an unvaccinated customer could walk through every store in the mall unchecked, but the casino owner would be fined if that customer entered the casino. Is this sensible or equitable?

* Why are stores with the most traffic (eg, supermarkets, big box retail etc) not also required to screen customers for vaccination status? These stores have a lot more people than the average bar, casino or other entertainment place.

* Are all police officers mandated to be fully vaccinated? If not, then we have a situation where a business could be shut down for the presence of unvaccinated staff/customers by an unvaccinated officer.

* If covid19 deaths have a high correlation to obesity and comorbidities, why has government policy essentially discouraged a healthy lifestyle earlier in the year (no walking outdoors, sports, sunshine) and not discouraged an unhealthy one (stating the ills of fast food and sugary drinks)?

J FERNANDES

Arima