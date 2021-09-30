Persad-Bissessar: AG must resign like Seepersad

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar welcomed the resignation of Bliss Seepersad as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and said Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi must also go for his alleged role in the PSC's failed attempt to appoint an acting Commissioner of Police (CoP.)

She issued a statement on Thursday, titled: Bliss has finally done the honourable thing; Faris must now follow suit.

It said, "The resignation of controversial chairman Bliss Seepersad is the final nail in the coffin of the embattled Police Service Commission."

Persad-Bissessar alleged that Al-Rawi had put the police service in an embarrassing and vulnerable position and that showed just how dangerous his incompetence had become.

"This entire crisis unfolding before our eyes was birthed from his tampering with the process so he can have some influence over the TTPS.

"Evidence has also surfaced showing a close connection between himself and former PSC member Roger Kawalsingh that still hasn't been answered as well." Kawalsingh bought an SUV from Al-Rawi.

Persad-Bissessar said the Prime Minister has not answered questions as to whether he met President Paula-Mae Weekes to influence the PSC's process of selecting an acting CoP.

"The leadership crisis of the TTPS will no doubt hamper their ability to adequately protect and serve the population. We have already seen a spike in violent murders and it is clear that criminals are taking advantage of this present situation.

"This constitutional crisis lies squarely at the feet of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and he must be held to account. He must do the honourable thing and resign.

She said the Prime Minister must also "clear the air on his involvement in this sordid matter and account to the people of TT."

Newsday was unable to contact Al-Rawi or Rowley for comment.