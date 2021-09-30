Law Association head: Find new PSC members fast – but don't panic

President of the Law Association Sophia Chote, SC. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

LAW ASSOCIATION president Sophia Chote, SC, said she hoped for an expeditious but not hurried filling of the vacant seats of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

She was commenting on Thursday's resignation of PSC chairman Bliss Seepersad on the heels of the three other PSC members. Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh resigned over the bungling of the appointment of Gary Griffith as acting commissioner of police (CoP) and then his suspension pending a probe into the award of firearm user's licences.

They were reportedly upset over Seepersad's alleged lack of consultation over suspending Griffith.

Chote said, "Well, I think all of us, all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, including LATT members, will be hoping for an expeditious resolution to the matter, and that will start with the appointment of a new commission so the process for the selection of a commissioner of police may be able to advance."

Newsday asked if anyone new would be willing to serve on the PSC or whether people would be daunted by the board's collapse.

Chote said, "Over the past few years there have, I think, been quite a few problems with the operations of the PSC.

"I suppose the bigger question is, what should the status of commissions be? Do we constitutionally want to continue to have commissions?

"But at this point in time I think that is too large a question for us to address. I think what we need to do is ensure that we have a commission in place, staffed by persons who are prepared to get on with the job, because having the commissioner of police appointed, I think, is a constitutionally-significant factor. I don't think the country was well served when we had people acting as commissioner for many, many years.

She felt it was important for this constitutionally-protected post to be filled someone well equipped to lead the police efforts to fight crime and protect the population .

Asked if the PSC positions could now be filled without creating panic, Chote said, "Well, when I say 'expeditious,' I by no means intend that to mean a panicked reaction."