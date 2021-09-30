IGT sponsors Be Better Bears to Just Because Foundation

Just Because Foundation (JBF) co-founder Chevaughn Joseph receives 200 Be Better Bears which were sponsored and provided by IGT for children with cancer at the JBF Paediatric Speciality Unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. -

In honour of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, IGT has sponsored 200 Be Better Bears for children with cancer at the Just Because Foundation (JBF) Paediatric Speciality Unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

The Be Better Bears ably assist to comfort and console the children during their stay on the ward, said a media release.

IGT has been partnering with JBF since 2015 through its After School Advantage (ASA) programme, to provide computers and other digital equipment to the children assisted by JBF. The IGT ASA Programme is part of the company’s corporate philanthropy. The programme complements the gaming technology field in which IGT identifies as a leader and is devoted to providing young people with access to technology in a safe, nurturing after-school environment, the release said.

Chevaughn and Noel Joseph created the Just Because Foundation after losing their young son, Jabez “JB” Joseph, to a rare form of childhood cancer. JBF provides emotional, practical, and social support to children affected by cancer and their families.

Chevaughn and Noel’s charitable efforts have also expanded to include a self-published series of children books, starting with Anansi Goes to Hospital, authored by Chevaughn. Part of the proceeds from each purchase of the book will be contributed to the JBF. IGT will also provide support to this cause through the circulation of copies of the books to IGT staff for purchase.

The books are primarily geared towards children aged six-ten years old; but are written and illustrated to captivate older children and adults as well.

Chevaughn said the book is intended to bring greater awareness to children's cancer.

“This book is the first in a series of six that tracks the journey of our version of the Anansi character, an avid footballer in the forest, who is injured during practice and has to be hospitalised. The series is intended to bring greater awareness of childhood cancer and is framed around our own experience with Jabez, who was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma – cancer of the muscle – when he was just three and a half years old,” Chevaughn said in the release.

IGT country manager Roger Bolai said, “IGT greatly values the continued partnership we share with JBF through our After School Advantage programme, and we’re even more gratified to see these new initiatives come to life, all through the inspiration of Chevaughn’s and Noel’s son JB, and personal experiences in this fight to educate the public in creative ways about childhood cancer. Most importantly, we hope to help these families through a very difficult experience however we can.”

Anansi goes to Hospital will be available at RIK Bookstores and part of the proceeds will be donated to JBF to increase the range of support services for the children and their families.