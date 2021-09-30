How the SheTrades Hub helped a woman-led business

Cristal Lee Kin, CEO of Dingole E-Services Ltd. -

Last week, the first of this two-part article looked at the rise of women-owned and women-led businesses and how they enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem. It also touched on the help they need from the Government and business organisations to sustain their businesses, creating jobs and fostering economic growth. Today's article looks at how the National SheTrades Hub helped one businesswoman.

The National SheTrades Hub

It must be noted that there are efforts by the Government to aid women entrepreneurs to increase their international competitiveness and connect them to new markets. The National SheTrades Hub was launched in Trinidad and Tobago on October 28, 2020 by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Export Facilitation Organisation of TT, exporTT. This initiative was created by the International Trade Centre (ITC) through its women and trade programme as a “one-stop shop for women-owned businesses to connect to a diverse range of organisations internationally which provides a pathway for business expansion, enabling female entrepreneurs to receive technical training, professional mentorship, compete in international tender and procurement processes and attend international trade and business events and workshops.”

Participants have been given the opportunity to express their business needs to the ITC who is in the process of designing the programme specific to this country.

The TT Chamber interviewed a participant in the programme to ascertain its benefits thus far to users. CEO Deidre Cristal Lee Kin of Dingole E-Commerce Services Ltd is an international exporter of virtual reality development services and this is what she had to say:

What has been the company’s experience thus far with SheTrades?

This has been an excellent experience not only because of the opportunities created by SheTades but because of the excellent team behind SheTrades who are very hard working and supportive to business development.

How do you expect the SheTrades Hub to benefit your business?

One of the biggest benefits of SheTrades is the ability to network with other women across the platform.

What challenges are you faced with as a female entrepreneur?

One of the biggest and long-standing challenges I have faced is lack of support. In addition to malicious and unsupportive behaviour from more senior female entrepreneurs in the ecosystem.

Do you have any advice for female entrepreneurs?

Yes, do not lose your drive and your passion no matter how difficult the journey gets and know that not all "advice" is good advice.

Path toward high growth female entrepreneurship

Notably, while work is underway to create a more inclusive trade and business eco-system, business service organisations (BSOs) and government must align their respective trade facilitation and business support services to empower women to pivot from cottage industries into high growth sectors for export. It is also important to be aggressive in creating an enabling digital environment for trade. International trade continues to be a pathway for new job opportunities, higher wages, economic growth and development especially for developing economies. Female entrepreneurs play an important role in helping our national economy transition from developing to innovation-and knowledge-based. Therefore it is imperative that we provide them with the keys necessary for success.

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Leeooi-Oneika Howard, trade analyst, Trade and Business Development Unit, for contributing this article series.