House to consider Vincel Edwards' nomination to PSC

Vincel Edwards

THE nomination of retired DCP Vincel Edwards to become a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) is now on next Monday's order paper for the House of Representatives, which is budget day.

It is listed as paper 1, in the name of Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George. It reads,"The Notification of Her Excellency, the President in respect of the nomination of Mr Vincel Edwards, for appointment as a Member of the Police Service Commission."

It is expected to be briefly read out, as one of ten papers.

The order paper also lists a government motion in the name of the Prime Minister for a subsequent debate on Edwards' nomination. It says that under the Constitution (section 122) the President, after consultation with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader, shall nominate individuals "qualified and experienced in the disciplines of law, finance, sociology or management" as PSC members, whose notification of nomination then needs the House's nod.

The motion says the President nominated Edwards for the PSC on June 10, 2020.

Parliamentary sources said unlike a bill, the nomination did not need to be sent to the House again, but simply re-laid.

House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis told Newsday on Wednesday, "His notification is still alive."

Asked about a requirement that PSC members may not have held a public office within the past three years, she said, "I assume he would have met the criteria."

The PSC must consist of a chairman and four members (or be quorate with a chairman and three members).

President's House sources were mum on Thursday when asked how efforts were going to find new members to replace the three who recently resigned – Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh.

A source told Newsday, "I have no update."

For several days only chairman Bliss Seepersad remained in office, amid uncertainty over the PSC's naming of Gary Griffith as acting Commissioner of Police (CoP), but then suspending him during a probe into the issuance of firearm user's licences. The commission asked DCP Mc Donald Jacob to act in the position.