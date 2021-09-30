Homicide cops to meet with DPP on El Socorro triple murder

Relatives of murder victims Kumarie Kowlessar-Timal, Radeshka Timal-David and Zachary David console each other at the family's home on Oudan Trace, El Socorro where they were killed last Friday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are expected to meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard on Thursday afternoon to decide the fate of a man suspected of killing an El Socorro family of three.

Last Friday, the bodies of grandmother Kumarie Kowlessar-Timal, 76, her daughter Radeshka Timal-David, 48, and Zachary David, 20, were found on a couch.

The three had each been shot once in the head. Police said around 4.45 pm, neighbours heard the gunshots and contacted police.

Police said a 25-year-old man who holds Canadian and Trinidadian citizenship was arrested.

He iwas expected to be interviewed by police later on Thursday.