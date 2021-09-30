Govt agencies operating on ‘broken’ policy

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: If it's not broken don't fix it seems to be the policy of all government agencies. Before it was a stitch in time saves nine, but that was in the old colonial days. It’s no longer so now that we are independent.

This policy decision comes from the top, from the Prime Minister down to the ministers in charge of the various agencies, to the heads of departments, to the regional leaders who then inform the councillors.

So the result is nothing gets done, although residents have been pointing out the problems for years. Then when the problems become extremely costly the jobs are given to their special boys.

We vote in the various elections and we get no representation. The elected ones just strut about the place, being called honourable this and councillor that. Oh, and at the end of the day they drive off in their fancy cars.

How often do calls made to a minister go to voicemail or the phone is off? This shows disrespect for citizens, the people who elected them and pay their salary.

CLERMONT ANDREWS

via e-mail