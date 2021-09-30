Girl, 16, held for stabbing woman in Arima

File photo

A 33-year-old Arima woman is being treated for a stab wound to her left lung after a 16-year-old girl attacked her on Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman was at home at Bypass Road, Arima, home at around 8.30 am when she and the girl had an argument.

The girl stabbed the woman three times in her left arm, right shoulder and the left side of her abdomen, which punctured her lung.

A neighbour took the woman to the Arima Health Facility, where she was treated and taken to the Mt Hope Hospital. She was last listed in stable condition up to Thursday morning.

Police from the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the area and arrested the girl.

She was taken to the Arima police station with her mother and transfered to the Maracas, St Joseph booking centre.