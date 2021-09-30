Gayle exits IPL bubble to recharge for T20 World Cup

Windies veteran batsman Chris Gayle - CWI Media

EXPERIENCED West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) bubble to get mentally ready for the T20 World Cup, which bowls off on October 17 in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

According to espncricinfo, “Punjab Kings have announced that Chris Gayle will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble due to bubble fatigue.”

Gayle, 42, was chosen on the 15-man West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup.

On his decision, Gayle said, “Over the last few months I have been a part of the CWI (Cricket West Indies) bubble, CPL (Caribbean Premier League) bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself.

"I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up."

The article said only six players have played more T20 matches this year than Gayle's 37, which have been for four teams - West Indies, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Quetta Gladiators and Kings.