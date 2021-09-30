Eight deaths, 250 new covid19 cases detected

Image courtesy CDC

Eight deaths attributed to the covid19 virus have brought the death toll to 1,482.

An additional 250 cases were detected in samples taken between September 26 and 29.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Thursday said the people who died were two elderly men, three elderly women, and two middle-aged men, all with comorbidities, and one young adult woman, without comorbidities.

There are 4,231 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 50,709 cases, of which 44,996 have recovered.

The ministry said 95.5 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22-September 16. This percentage is updated weekly.

There are 294 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 62 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 14 in the intensive care unit and ten in the high-dependency unit. There are 18 people at the Caura Hospital, 47 at the Augustus Long Hospital, six at the St Ann’s Hospital, 43 at the Arima General Hospital, 43 at the Point Fortin Hospital, 33 at the St James Medical Complex, 38 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 56 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 30 at UWI Debe, four at UTT Valsayn, none at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, the Port of Spain field hospital or Tobago, seven at the Couva Field Hospital, and 15 at the Tacarigua Facility.

There are 114 people in state quarantine facilities, and 3,631 people in home self-isolation. There are 172 recovered community cases and 28 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 352,709. Of these tests, 152,796 were done at private facilities.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 575,303. Of these, 120,087 took the AstraZeneca vaccine, 381,717 took Sinopharm, and 72,499 took the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 479,966, and 18,082 people had been vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are 498,048 people who have been fully vaccinated.