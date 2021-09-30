Early-morning fire guts Maracas bake and shark stall

Asha's Bake and Shark stall was destroyed after an early morning fire on Thursday. Photo source: Social media

A bake and shark stall was totally destroyed in an early-morning fire at Maracas beach on Thursday.

Fire officers said they received a report of a fire at the bake and shark stall at around 2 am and found the building completely engulfed in flames.

After about 20 minutes they were able to extinguish the blaze but said the stall was destroyed. No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators estimate the cost of the damage to be $800,000.

Fire officers said the stall was not close enough to other buildings for the fire to spread.

No cause for the fire has been established as yet.

Officers from the Wrightson Road, San Juan and Santa Cruz fire stations responded.