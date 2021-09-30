Chairman warns hunters: No camping

Photo courtesy Hunters Safe Zone Committee

Ahead of the start of the hunting season on Friday, the chairman of the Hunters Safe Zone Committee 2021 has called on all hunters to obey the laws governing hunting.

Yussuf Ali, in a release on Thursday, told hunters to get home by 10 pm (the new curfew time) and not camp.

He warned, "The hunting season (2021/2022) can best be described as fragile. The authorities have stated categorically, that if there are breaches, the season will be shut down."

Ali said members of the hunting fraternity had approached the committee for clarification on the impact of the public health regulations and the emergency powers regulations on hunters' practice of overnighting in camps.

The committee, which is based at Chitar Trace off Mohess Road in Penal, sought legal advice and consulted with stakeholders, including police and Forestry Division officials.

"Hunting is permissible from 5 am-7.30 pm only. Hunters must vacate their camps and be at their residence before 10 pm. A vehicle is not a residence," Ali explained. "Hunters will be held accountable if their vehicles are parked within the approved hunting reserves after 10 pm. All covid19 protocols are in effect."

The curfew is from 10 pm- 5 am.

Ali said hunting groups must be limited to five people.

In the presence of the Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat, 16 presidents of hunting groups throughout the country recently came together to form the committee.

On Saturday, the Conservator of Forests announced that the season starts on October 1 and ends on February 28, 2022, under the Conservation of Wildlife Act.

On Monday, state game licences went on sale at eight Forestry Division offices: Scarborough, Roxborough, Rio Claro, Long Circular Road in St James, Rio Claro, San Fernando, Tunapuna, Chaguanas and Sangre Grande. A permit costs $100, with a limit of three per hunter.

The executive of the Moruga Hunters Association also called on its members to follow all covid protocols.

A post on its Facebook page on the opening of the season said, "Remember, covid19 is our enemy, not our fellow hunters."