Bravo continues prolific form in Indian Premier League

DWAYNE Bravo continued his fruitful spell in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament grabbing two wickets to help Chennai Super Kings defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets with two balls remaining, on Thursday.

After leading St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 title on September 15, Bravo has been among the top wicket-takers since the IPL resumed on September 19.

The medium-pacer has snatched eight wickets in the three matches he has played.

On Thursday, Bravo took 2/17 in four overs to help limit Sunrisers to a modest 134/7 in 20 overs. Jason Holder could only muster five for Sunrisers.

In response, Super Kings closed on 139/4 in 19.4 overs. Bravo did not bat.

Holder, who has also been solid since the tournament resumed, gave Sunrisers a glimmer of hope with 3/27 in four overs. The victory meant Super Kings sealed a place in the playoffs.

Opener Evin Lewis is also showing form ahead of the T20 World Cup which starts in less than three weeks in the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday, Lewis scored 58 off 37 balls with five fours and three sixes for Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lewis’s knock was not enough as Royals lost by seven wickets.

Bravo and Lewis are on the 15-man West Indies T20 World Cup team and Holder is a travelling reserve.