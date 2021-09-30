Bliss out: Police Service Commission chairman resigns

Bliss Seepersad

BLISS SEEPERSAD resigned as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday, according to a statement sent from President's House at 1.30 pm.

"Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, has today (Thursday, September 30) accepted the resignation with immediate effect of Ms Bliss Seepersad as Chairman and Member of the Police Service Commission," said the statement.

Seepersad is the fourth PSC member to resign within days over fallout over the bungling of the appointment and then suspension of Gary Griffith as acting Commissioner of Police (CoP.)

Other members Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh resigned after alleging Seepersad acted alone in suspending Griffith.

Top attorneys including Martin Daly, SC, Martin George (a former PSC member) and Israel Khan had called for the resignation of the commissioners over the appointment of a CoP/acting CoP, which at one point saw two claimants to the position – Griffith plus DCP McDonald Jacob, whom the PSC asked to hold the post temporarily.