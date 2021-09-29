Vaccine ‘safe zones’ bold, vital decision

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Last Thursday Prime Minister Dr Rowley made a number of announcements based on the latest advice and data from scientists and doctors, both locally and internationally.

While we knew that the Government was trying its very best to normalise the situation with the economy and "open up" more areas where people can go and enjoy themselves, we were also aware of the likely community spread of the dreaded delta variant.

Much to the delight of us all, the Prime Minister took the bold but necessary decision to create vaccine “safe zones” and reiterated that we have to live with this pandemic at least for a while. The safe zones would be areas where fully vaccinated people can go.

I am certain that all fully vaccinated citizens breathed a sigh of relief and support these measures.

It is no secret that most countries around the world have implemented vaccine safe zones for fully vaccinated people. Some countries, including the US and Canada, went even further and mandated that only vaccinated people can enter public areas. Our neighbour Guyana has made it compulsory for people to be fully vaccinated to enter public buildings and government offices.

Some unvaccinated people, however, refer to these vaccine safe zones as a form of discrimination towards them. If that is considered discrimination then is it not discrimination against the fully vaccinated citizens to not be able to enjoy "more that life has to offer" because other people made their personal choice to not accept a medically and scientifically approved vaccine?

Everyone must understand that every decision made in life has a consequence. I am sure most people, if not all, would prefer to enter public areas where only fully vaccinated people are allowed.

For far too long the citizens who chose to listen to the science and be vaccinated have been patient and sacrificed their freedom because of those who exercised their right to not vaccinate.

I remind everyone that for years all children were required to be fully vaccinated to enter primary school. Even a child's immunisation card was required to be attached to the birth certificate.

Another argument by vaccine-hesitant people is the vaccine does not prevent one from contracting covid19.

The main goal of vaccination is not to prevent people getting the virus, it is to prevent people suffering the adverse effects of the virus. The goal is to keep people out of the hospital with hoses, wires and machines connected to them.

The data has proven that the vaccine prevents such dire effects.

We are in a pandemic. No living generation has experienced anything like this before. There is no tried and tested way to deal with this situation and instead of continuously criticising we should come up with helpful solutions.

If unvaccinated citizens think getting the vaccine is not the way to overcome the coronavirus, then I challenge them to bring forward alternative tried and tested solutions.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando