"Unnvaccinated must pay"

THE EDITOR: Why should the Government continue to pay for healthcare for those who insist on not taking the vaccine and later contract the covid19 virus? This pandemic has cost our country billions of dollars and will continue to cost more billions. We have spent hundreds of millions on vaccines, advertising, education, medical care, social assistance and donations. Many sectors of the country have suffered long closures and continue to suffer – cinemas, casinos, gyms, pubs, etc.

Remember that song by Otis Redding that goes like this? “Sitting on the dock of the bay/Watching the tides roll away/I’m just sitting on the dock of the bayWastin’ time.” Well our country is singing that tune over and over while our hospital beds are being flooded with covid19 patients, medical staff is overworked (and in danger) and the delta variant is permeating the country. Our recent mantra has been “x” more deaths, “y” new covid19 cases – every day.

So my point is that if a large percentage of the population is confident that a vaccine is not the solution and the Government is offering a solution and people refuse it, then they must be prepared to bear the cost of their choice or their right. They must not be a burden to the country. Apart from that, by not vaccinating they are endangering their families, friends, fellow citizens and children.

We will want to blame the Government, of course, but in my opinion, notwithstanding some of the missteps made in the early stages, I think it has tried its best. Even the Minister of Health has fought valiantly with his limited artillery. The medical team has been relentless in its efforts as well.

The solution lies in our hands, it is our responsibility. We cannot be spoon-fed anymore. The Government has to act and our leaders have to support and be more responsible if people do not want to be vaccinated and cannot follow the watchwords. There must be a price to pay and the vaccinated cannot and should not bear that burden.

We need more leaders to come forward and support the Government and its quest to get people vaccinated. Many seem to prefer to oppose to gain “brownie” points. In a crisis? Some months ago the war cry was that we do not have vaccinations and the Government was too slow to react. Now we could soon be giving away or even dumping thousands of vaccines.

On September 22 Germany stopped paying compensation to unvaccinated workers who are forced into quarantine by coronavirus measures as it is unfair to ask taxpayers to subsidise those who refuse to get inoculated, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn. That’s a very novel idea that I concur with and applaud.

So why can’t we set up systems for unvaccinated people to pay for their healthcare? At the time of writing we have approximately 300 people receiving healthcare in the following hospitals: Couva, Caura, Augustus Long, St Ann’s, Arima, Point Fortin, St James Medical Complex, and Scarborough General. There are other facilities that are being used as well. This is a heavy cost.

There are more than 4,000 active cases and more than 470,000 fully vaccinated people. This represents approximately 36 per cent of our registered population. Are we on the way to the magical figure of 70 per cent fully vaccinated so we could be free or at least fairly free? Not by a long shot.

Yes, the unvaccinated may pay taxes but the burden on all taxpayers would increase if we continue in this manner. Our economy is struggling to survive under the present scenario.

So, Mr Prime Minister, let us stop sitting on the seats of Parliament watching our citizens’ lives roll away and instead prevent, or at least deter, the tsunami that is heading our way. Let’s stop wasting time.

TERRENCE KALLOO

via e-mail