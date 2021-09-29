Trinidad and Tobago qualify for eight events at World Cycling Champs

Nicholas Paul. (AP Photo)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO has qualified to participate in a record-breaking eight events at the World Track Cycling Championships in Roubaix, France next month.

TT earned quotas in the men’s sprint, keirin, team sprint, omnium, elimination, scratch race, 1km time trial and team pursuit.

On Tuesday, the International Cycling Union (UCI) released its qualification quotas for nations competing at the October 20-24 World Championships.

This is the first time in local cycling history that TT has qualified for so many events at this competition. The nation will also be competing for the first time, at Worlds, in endurance events.

TT earned this historic number of spots after the team’s recent golden performances at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia earlier in September.

There, world flying 200m record holder (9.1 seconds) Nicholas Paul won three gold medals (men’s sprint, keirin and kilometre time trial) while Akil Campbell was also crowned champion of the men’s elimination race.

The pair is favoured to be selected to compete at the upcoming tournament.