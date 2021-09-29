Trinidad and Tobago girls suffer second straight defeat
THE TRINIDAD and Tobago girls suffered a second straight defeat in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 3 & 4 12-and-Under Team Competition in the Dominican Republic.
On Tuesday, the TT girls team lost 2-1 to the Bahamas, a day after they suffered a similar result against the Dominican Republic I team.
Briana Houlgrave brushed aside TT’s Shiloh Walker 6-0, 6-2 but Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith emerged victorious in the other singles match, when her opponent Tatyana Maduabuchukwu, who was leading 6-3, 5-5, retired with cramp.
In the doubles, the pair of Houlgrave and Kaylah Fox earned a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 victory over the TT duo of Campbell-Smith and Naomi Mohammed.
On Wednesday, the TT girls will be squaring off against Dominican Republic II while the TT boys will be meeing Bermuda.
