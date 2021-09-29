Trinidad and Tobago draw 1-1 vs Brazil at Pan Am Hockey

Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey team drew their Pan American Hockey Challenge game against Brazil, on Wednesday, in Lima, Peru. - via Pan Am Hockey

FOR the second consecutive match, Trinidad and Tobago showed resilience to earn a draw, at the 2021 Women’s Pan American Hockey Challenge, in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday.

TT conceded a goal in the 32nd minute when Mayara Fedrizzi gave Brazil the lead.

TT bounced back and equalised in the 46th minute through Zene Henry. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

On Tuesday, TT scored a goal in the closing stages against Paraguay to salvage a 2-2 draw. On that occasion, Henry was the player who converted to give TT the draw.

TT ended the group phase of the tournament with five points with one win and two draws. In the opening round, TT edged Peru 1-0 on Sunday with another late goal. TT now lead the standings in the four-team tournament.

TT will have to wait on the result of the Peru-Paraguay match to know their semifinal opponent, on Friday.

The Peru-Paraguay match started at 2 pm on Wednesday, TT time.

The finalists in the Pan Am Challenge will qualify for the 2022 Women's Pan American Cup.