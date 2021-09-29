Taxi drivers network: Private taxis bullying us

TAXI TALKS: President of the TT Taxi Network Adrian Acosta speaks with reporters outside the Ministry of Works and Transport in Port of Spain on Tuesday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

MEMBERS of the TT Taxi Drivers Network say they are tired of being bullied by unlawful private hire (PH) drivers.

On Tuesday, members of the network, including president Adrian Acosta, gathered in front of the Ministry of Works and Transport in Port of Spain to deliver a letter to Minister Rohan Sinanan, demanding a meeting to discuss the issue of PH drivers among other concerns.

“We have to compete with illegal entities,” said vice president Jason Wickham.

“We are being threatened by a lot of PH drivers. They are bullies. We would like the police commissioner to intervene, meet with us and we can make suggestions to help the taxi stands.”

He said while some PH drivers complain they are unable to get a certificate of character from the police, there are still other ways to become a legal driver.

“They can still apply through licensing division, and I am sure the licensing commissioner would give them pardon depending on the offence. Just convert. I was a PH driver once and I did it.”

Wickham also said drivers have not been able to make ends meet for two years. “We are the only essentials who are losing money right now. We are coming out at a loss. The roads are very terrible. Costs of parts are going up and we are hoping the government would show leniency with gas prices.

“This has been going on for two years. We may have to raise prices. The cost to maintain vehicles is above average.”

The network would also like to implement a route number system to help govern and control the stands. “Route numbers will help avoid the bunny-hopping from one area to the next.” He said illegal drivers work in multiple areas.

Although initially unaware of the press conference on Tuesday, Sinanan welcomed Acosta and other members of the network in for a brief meeting.

“We were surprised this morning by a visit from Mr Acosta and his team,” said Sinanan. “We went through some of the concerns they have (and) the ministry is always willing to listen and address the challenges and bring some closure to these long-standing issues.”

Acosta said he felt the meeting was fruitful.