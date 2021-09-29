Sport ministry hands out over $3.3m in grants

Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board assistant treasurer Cindy Martin Faustin, centre, accepts a cheque from Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe, left, and Justin Latapy George, head of the Sport Development Unit, Sport Company, at a grant distribution ceremony on Monday at Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain. -

GOVERNMENT has given a total of over $3.3 million in sport grants to national athletes, national governing bodies (NGBs) and community sporting groups.

The funding was handed over at the ministry at Nicholas Tower, Independence Square, Port of Spain, on Monday. Fifteen recipients received funding via the ministry’s Elite Athlete Assistance Programme and the Sport Grant for Organisations and Individuals.

“The sporting fraternity of TT is a valued stakeholder in this country’s post-pandemic recovery,” a media release from the ministry said on Wednesday.

“The sector continues to pivot; seeking out innovative channels to sustain sporting activities and planning for a keenly anticipated return to play. These relentless efforts will now be bolstered with a TT$3.3 million investment from the Government of TT, through the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.”

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe assured all recipients that “the ministry will continue to work assiduously to support the sporting fraternity to further develop and strengthen the sector.”

She also said the ministry will “continue its ongoing streamlining of grant funding procedures to improve its effectiveness and be of better service to all applicants.”

For further information on the ministry’s grant funding and access to application forms, interested parties can visit mscd.gov.tt

Individual funding

A total of ten individual athletes received funding, including two-time Olympic javelin medallist Keshorn Walcott.

The others are:

Boxers Aaron Prince and Tianna Guy

Swimmer Dylan Carter

Track and field: Kamaria Durant and Machel Cedenio

Cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne

Judoka Gabriella Wood

Table-tennis player Deron Douglas

NGBs and sports groups:

Black Panthers Women Sports Club

Eagles Football Club

Vijay Sports and Cultural Club

Special Olympics TT

TT Chess Association

TT Hockey Board