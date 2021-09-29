Side effects and adverse events of covid19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A nurse checks her stocksas she prepares to administer the covid19 vaccine, at a mass drive-thru facility, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva .

Reports of negative side effects and rare adverse effects have caused many people in Trinidad and Tobago to be hesitant about taking the covid19 vaccine.

However, over six billion doses of covid19 vaccines have been administered around the world, with almost 45 per cent of the world population having received at least one dose, according to the Our World in Data website.

All of the vaccines being used in TT have gone through phases of clinical trial before being administered to the public. At each stage, side effects and adverse events were recorded.

According to IWPharmacy.com, a side effect is a documented therapeutic effect that occurs when treatment goes beyond the desired effect, or a problem occurs in addition to the desired therapeutic effect. It is usually foreseen and studied in clinical trials. It said an adverse event is an undocumented therapeutic/pharmacological event that is either unforeseen or a dangerous reaction to the medication. These types of events are not typically studied during drug development because they are unique to the dose, patient, and possible interaction.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said reported side effects to covid19 vaccines have mostly been mild to moderate and short-lasting. They include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, diarrhoea, and pain at the injection site.

According to a Joint Statement from the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities and the World Health Organization to healthcare professionals published on June 11, the most commonly reported events with covid19 vaccines are expected vaccine side effects, such as headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, fever and chills and pain at the site of injection. The occurrence of these adverse events is consistent with what is already known about the vaccines from clinical trials.

The statement said that one major adverse event reported with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines was anaphylaxis, which can have symptoms such as difficulty breathing, facial swelling, low pulse, itchy skin, slurred speech, and rash, among others. It said routine vaccination procedures include keeping people under observation for at least 15 minutes after vaccination and having appropriate medical treatment on hand so that anaphylaxis can be rapidly managed. It said anaphylaxis can occur with any vaccine, not just covid19 vaccines.

Other reported adverse events included unusual bleeding and blood-clotting disorders, facial weakness, seizures, loss of sense of taste or smell and cardiac events.

It said the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been associated with a rare and unusual clotting syndrome involving thromboembolic events (blood clots) with thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet count). This condition has been termed Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). Both of these vaccines have also been associated with an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a very rare and serious condition that affects the nerves. It mainly affects the feet, hands and limbs, causing problems such as numbness, weakness and pain.

In a study titled Adverse Events Reported From covid19 Vaccine Trials: A Systematic Review, scientists reviewed reports received from vaccine trials worldwide. They noted that with the Sinopharm vaccine, the most common side effects were fever, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, constipation, and itching.

In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, only three of the 175 adverse events observed were considered to be related to the test or control vaccine. This included haemolytic anaemia or destruction of red blood cells after ten days of administration of control vaccine, a case of transverse myelitis or spinal cord inflammation 14 days after a booster dose of the experimental vaccine, and fever higher than 40 degrees Celsius reported 14 days after vaccination.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine side effects were headache, body pain and fatigue, while with the Pfizer vaccine fever and chills of mild-to-moderate intensity, fatigue, headache, joint and muscle pain were the side effects noted.

There have been anecdotal reports of side effects related to the covid19 vaccines. They are considered anecdotal in that while they have been widely reported, they have not yet been studied.

According to Canadian website healthing.ca, one reported side effect has been swollen lymph nodes in the arm pit of the injected arm, which occurs several days after vaccination and then fades.

Other effects noted in an article on the Times of India website in relation to the AstraZeneca vaccine were pain in the arms and legs, viral influenza-like symptoms, nausea, loss of appetite, excessive sweating, rashes and redness of skin, and drowsiness.

Menstrual cycle changes were another effect reported anecdotally, with women saying that their periods were heavier or experiencing heavier cramps. The article said since it is the womb lining’s immune system that causes shedding of the lining during a period, the immune response triggered by the vaccine could lead to spotting or premature lining shedding. It said this has no effect on fertility, which is echoed by the World Health Organization.

People in TT wishing to report adverse effects can do so through the Caribbean Public Health Agency using the following online reporting form. It is advised they consult a doctor who will assist them in filling out the form.