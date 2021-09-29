Sangre Grande man jumps over wall to escape gunmen

A 27-year-old Sangre Grande man narrowly escaped death when he ran away from gunmen on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man was in the yard of a house in North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, at around 10.25 am when he noticed a white Nissan Tiida stop nearby.

Two men got out of the car with guns and fired several shots at him.

The man ran away and jumped over a wall before the gunmen got back in the car and drove off.

The man made a report to the police and members of the Sangre Grande CID went to the area, where they found spent shells.

Investigators said the licence plate of the car was recorded but was not registered to a Nissan Tiida.

Sangre Grande police are continuing enquiries.