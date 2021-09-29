Sad what is happening in CoP search

THE EDITOR: It is saddening, upsetting and almost beyond belief what is transpiring in the search for a commissioner of police (CoP). The lackadaisical manner in which the “search” was implemented is indicative of a general malaise that is consuming our society.

Everyone knew the expiry date of the three-year term of office for the previous CoP. When did the PSC start the process? Now the judiciary is involved.

The transformation from “police force” to “police service” has not been and will not be easy as longstanding beliefs and practices are hard to change. That is, without strong leadership, policies and procedures, and the will to hold all stakeholders accountable.

It seems like we get distracted by the rhetoric that is captured, promoted and repeated across the many and varied media platforms. We appear to be enamoured by flash and window dressing and lose focus of the real issue – crime: violent crime, crimes against women, crimes against children, lawlessness.

The politicisation and militarisation of the TTPS does not bode well for our country. There are too many different uniforms being worn by police officers/units. Perhaps a work (daily), ceremonial and tactical are all we need.

We need good laws/legislation, a performing judiciary and policing that fights crime and serves the public. The interruption of the latter may very well be an orchestrated attempt to maintain the status quo and keep the old narrative.

DAVID RAGOBAR

via e-mail