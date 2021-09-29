Public servants first

THE EDITOR: The Government’s covid19 vaccine policy should target public servants and those requiring their services before mandating the private sector to ensure its staff and customers are vaccinated. Do not put undue pressure on the private sector to implement a policy that the Government can't/won't do.

Start the “Vaccinate to Operate” initiative on the public service first, set the example, and only then the private sector would follow.

DARREN RAGOONATH

via e-mail