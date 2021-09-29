PTSC sends contractors to Longdenville home

Amhad Ali walks towards the entrance of his apartment, where a PTSC bus crashed on Monday morning in Palmiste. Several passengers received minor injuries and were taken for medical treatment. - ROGER JACOB

CONTRACTORS from the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) visited a Longdenville family on Tuesday, one day after the front of their home was badly damaged after a bus crashed into it.

The accident occurred at 8 am.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the PTSC bus losing control and crashing into the family’s house located on Palmiste Main Road.

No one in the house was injured, but several passengers and the driver were taken away in ambulances to be treated for minor injuries.

When Newsday visited the family after the accident on Monday, the home’s owner Roston Kelly said he was grateful no one was seriously injured.

Contacted on Tuesday, Kelly said the PTSC sent contractors to survey the home’s damage. There was no discussion on how or when repair works will be done. The PTSC is conducting an internal investigation into the crash.