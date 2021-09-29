Patriotic aims to support the creative arts industry

Ancel Roget - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: The creative arts industry principally comprises the music and the performing arts. However, it covers other sectors like the cultural and natural heritage, visual arts and crafts, just to mention a few.

During the unveiling of the Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd’s logo on November 15, 2019, TTT reported OWTU president general Ancel Roget highlighting, among other initiatives, Patriotic’s proposal to support the arts and that community from earned forex, once the company had become fully operationalised as an oil refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre.

As a representative of the Artist Coalition of TT (ACTT), I applaud that announcement as another welcoming breath of fresh air for practitioners of the creative arts industry to exhale.

Such a commendation is due since officials of the OWTU have traditionally demonstrated their dedication to this sector. A few of these responsibilities to the development of arts and culture came, historically, in the form of:

* Hosting an annual Labour Day calypso competition.

* Hosting an annual school quiz on TT’s history and culture.

* Substantially patronising, on an annual basis, the Calypso Review tent.

Their noble dedication to the arts has forged and built a cordial relationship over numerous years with the ACTT, which has also participated in the annual post-budget forums hosted by the OWTU. The union has always supported the view that arts and culture can become a flourishing industry and would play a major role in the country’s diversification trust.

Likewise, if the oil refinery becomes essentially owned by Patriotic at this critical time in our country’s history, this is sure to positively affect the revitalisation of multiple sectors of the national economy in various enterprising ways.

PEDRO MULRAIN

via e-mail