Missing Penal man's body washed ashore in Erin

The body of a missing Penal man washed ashore in the Erin district on Monday.

Gregory Seepaul, 44, a labourer from Morne Diablo, went missing on September 23.

His body was spotted on the shore on Monday when people saw birds pecking at it. The face and head were totally disfigured, and relatives identified Seepaul by his clothing.

On Thursday, Seepaul told relatives he was going fishing at sea with another man, believed to be a Venezuelan.

Seepaul’s relatives later reported him missing to the Penal police.

It is believed that Seepaul might have fallen overboard.

South Western Division police were unable to say what, if anything, happened to the unidentified man who was with Seepaul.

An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James to determine the cause of death.