Man shot dead in La Horquetta

Stock photo

A La Horquetta man was gunned down on Tuesday night.

Police said residents of Julia Edwards Crescent reported hearing gunshots at around 8.50 pm and called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol found 29-year-old Girma-Selassie Wright bleeding from gunshot wounds.

A district medical officer visited the area and declared Wright dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.