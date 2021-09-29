Man held, machine gun, marijuana seized in Belmont

A Draco mini AK-47, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana were seized by police after a series of searches in Belmont on Tuesday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

One man is in custody and a quantity of marijuana and a machine gun were seized in a series of searches in Belmont on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force began the exercises on 10 pm and ended at 3 am, during which they went to a house in Upper St Barb's Road, where they found 178 grams of marijuana.

A 32-year-old man who was in the house at the time was arrested.

Hours later at around 12.05 am police then went to Belle Eau Road, Belmont, where they searched an abandoned house and found a Draco AK-47 machine gun with 24 rounds of ammunition under a pile of debris.

No one was arrested in relation to this find.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Gaffar and Snr Supt Nobbee and led by ASP Walker, Insp Rajkumar with supervision from Sgt Alexander and Cpls Modeste, Huggins and Fernando.