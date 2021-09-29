Man disarms gunman during argument in Santa Cruz

A 32-year-old man disarmed a gunman who was arguing with another man in Santa Cruz on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man was on Pipiol Road, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, at around 3.15 pm when he saw two other men arguing, one of whom was holding a gun.

The man approached the gunman from behind and grabbed the gun.

The man who had previously had the gun ran away.

The man who disarmed him called the police and handed over the gun, a pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition.

Santa Cruz police are continuing enquiries.