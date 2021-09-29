Man beaten, robbed at home in Tunapuna

A 67-year-old Tunapuna man is being treated after he was beaten by bandits and robbed at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man was at home at Centenary Extension with his 68-year-old wife at around 6.30 pm when four men came in and announced the robbery.

One had a gun.

The bandits beat the man and robbed him of two Samsung A01 cell phones, $12,000 in cash and gold valued at $14,500.

The men also took the keys of the couple's grey Toyota Hilux and drove away.

Tunapuna police were called in and are continuing enquiries.