Lara mourns 'good friend' and ex-WICB employee Imran Khan

Brian Lara

WEST Indies legend Brian Lara has paid tribute to former West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) manager of marketing and communications Imran Khan, who died on Tuesday.

Khan, 43, died in his native Guyana after contracting covid19 earlier in September.

Lara posted on Twitter on Wednesday, “It’s a very sad day. I just learnt of the passing of my good friend Imran to covid19.”

Lara, who retired in 2007, said they shared a good relationship.

“I enjoyed working with him whilst I led the Windies cricket team. He was one of the best I’ve ever known. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”

Khan joined the WICB as the media officer for the West Indies men’s team. After serving in that position for five years he left the WICB, but returned in 2012 in a management role.

He later became involved in politics in Guyana.