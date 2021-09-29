Flow supports national vaccination drive

In support of the Vaccinate to Operate programmes Flow is offering its customers special deals for taking the covid19 vaccine. -

The retail teams from telecoms and entertainment provider, Flow, are out and about in the malls across Trinidad with special offers for existing and new customers who access the covid19 vaccine on the spot.

Any existing Flow customer who is vaccinated on the spot gets one month’s free service, while new customers are offered free installation, plus 25 per cent off their first month’s bill. Other offers include free upgrades, targeted broadband speed increases and bundle upgrades, said a media release.

The vice president of Flow, Simone Martin-Sulgan, said the company supports the Vaccinate to Operate programme.

“We fully endorse and support Government’s call for private sector support and participation in its Vaccinate to Operate rollout programme. We believe this will certainly aid in relieving the burden on the public healthcare system while accelerating the vaccination programme to allow for a swifter return to normal operations,” Simone Martin-Sulgan said in the release.

As an essential services provider, Flow earlier this year partnered with other industry stakeholders for hundreds of its frontline staff to have access to the covid19 vaccine.

“Taking care of our people continues to be a priority for us during this pandemic; and we will do what is necessary to keep both our people and customers safe. These offers recognise that we all have a part to play in returning our country to normal and reward our customers who are proactive and selfless in their decision to get vaccinated against covid19,” Martin-Sulgan continued.

Other initiatives that Flow has implemented over the past months include the outfitting of a covid19 facility with phone, cable, and internet services, gratis, with support of the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation; donated hundreds of tablets to schools throughout Trinidad under the Ministry of Education’s Adopt a School Programme; upgraded teaching facilities of the Autistic Society and the School for Blind Children, through its Triple A Programme; provided free internet services to over 300 schools and NGOs, including churches, and with sponsorship of pennacool.com.

Flow said it has continued to support ICT in education and every three months the company award schools and students both devices and internet services based on their performance on the pennacool.com online platform. The release said Flow also expanded the platform this year by launching a parent portal to allow the involvement of parents in their children’s online progress.