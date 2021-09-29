Ex-WICB PRO Imran Khan remembered for his committment to Windies cricket

Former Cricket West Indies communications officer Imran Khan -

FORMER West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) corporate communications officer Imran Khan was remembered as a professional and committed servant to West Indies cricket. Khan, 43, died of covid19 on Tuesday.

Khan contracted the virus earlier this month and died in his native Guyana. Khan was hired by the regional board in 2010 after serving regional cricket with distinction in various capacities.

Media members on Tuesday recalled the professional, but always friendly manner in which he facilitated them.

Others recalled that he was a fine servant of the game who loved West Indies cricket.

Khan later left West Indies cricket to get into politics in Guyana where he served as director of information in the coalition government which was defeated in last year’s general election.

At the time of his passing, he was head of communications for the Alliance For Change, the Opposition in Guyana.

On his Facebook page on Saturday, Khan wrote, “By the grace and strength of God I am still fighting this, but it is getting lonely. I need more help and support. Please help me fight more. I can’t do this alone. Thank you.”

A day later he wrote, “Thank you for all your love, prayers, messages of encouragement and support. I am overwhelmed beyond explanation and I am in excellent spirits. Difficult to respond individually to everyone, but in time I will. Please be assured that I am fighting and there is no giving up. One love!”

Speaking to Newsday, president of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath, said, “From what I’ve seen on the Cricket West Indies (WhatsApp) chat…you could always approach him and he was very good at his job.

“He was very knowledgeable in whatever he was doing with respect to his job and he shared whatever information that he had to make other persons job easier and more simple. He would have shared information and advise the young journalists around him.”

Former WICB director Baldath Mahabir said, “While he was there he was an excellent resource. He worked well with the board. I think this is a big loss…very diligent fella, very professional in what he did and very committed to West Indies cricket.”

Describing his personality, Mahabir said he was “affable” and “easy-going.”

Former West Indies manager Omar Khan also reflected on the death of his namesake.

“He was a very hardworking guy, always gave 150 per cent. Life in these challenging times with all these things happening (is tough). It is difficult in life to accept the fact when things happen and you pass away,” Omar said.

Omar said Khan was a “straightforward guy” who did not “beat around the bush.”

Omar, who has spent a lot of time in Guyana over the past eight years, said, “When I was manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors I interacted with him.”

Omar has been the manager of the Amazon Warriors since the Hero Caribbean Premier League began in 2013.

CWI commercial director Dominic Warne tweeted, “Very sad news regarding former CWI corporate communications officer Imran Khan. Such tragic news given his age, huge communications experience and respect around the region and in cricket. Deepest condolences sent to his family.”