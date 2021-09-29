Eight more deaths, 203 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that of those in the parallel health care system between July 22 and September 16, 95.5 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

It reported eight more deaths and 230 new covid19 cases on Wednesday.

These new figures pushed the death toll to 1,474 and the total number of covid19 infections since last year to 50,459.

The ministry's 4 pm update also showed almost half a million people are fully vaccinated in the fifth month since the launch of the national vaccination programme. The ministry said 572,957 people had received a covid19 vaccine and up to Wednesday afternoon, 493,367 people were fully vaccinated.

In total, 44,796 people have recovered from the virus.

Active cases continue to fluctuate, with the most recent figure at 4,189. Of these, 3,601 patients arein home isolation, 302 in hospital and 56 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged. There are 142 people in state quarantine.

A total of 351,657 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.