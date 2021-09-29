Deyalsingh confident health sector will be budget priority

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he is optimistic his ministry will be given enough financial resources to continue itsdrive against covid19 while maintaining the parallel healthcare system.

The budget for 2022 will be laid in Parliament next Monday.

In the 2021 budget the Ministry of Health received $6.050 billion. In the 2020 budget it received $6.084 billion.

Responding to questions from reporters at his ministry's covid19 virtual media briefing on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said health has always been a top priority for governments past and present.

He said since 2015 the budgetary allocation for the health sector has remained relatively consistent at$6 billion each year.

The parallel healthcare system was also a serious focus for his ministry.

"The Minister of Finance has never withheld funding for the parallel healthcare systems.

"There is no need to fear about funding. The funding will be made available, whether it's for pharmaceuticals, ventilators – and don't forget, we also fund the normal healthcare system, we fund dialysis, cardiac procedures and so on, we fund the maternity hospitals

"So I am comfortable health, as it has always been, will be prioritised to carry out this fight against covid19."

Earlier this month it was reported that $480 million has been spent on this country's covid19 response.

Deyalsingh also said if the number of people vaccinated were to increase it would ease the financial strain on the public health system.