Deyalsingh: AstraZeneca vaccine still available for second doses

A vial of AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine.

While first doses of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine will not be available from Thursday, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh says there are enough vials available for people awaiting their second dose of the vaccine.

At his ministry's covid19 media briefing on Wendesday, Deyalsingh said the vaccines would be unavailable for first doses in order to allow the six-eight week period to pass between the first and second doses, while taking into account their expiry date.

He said there were 28,000 people waiting for their second dose and wanted to assure them they would not be left behind.

"I want those 28,000 who have to get AstraZeneca to know we have ring-fenced your second dose.

"Turn up for it when your time is due at the Queen's Park Savannah Paddock; the UTT Campus, Chaguanas; the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA); National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua; the Mayaro Sport Facility; the Sangre Grande Civic Centre; or the Scarborough Health Centre."

Deyalsingh said an additional 2,000 doses were also being kept as a precaution in the event of any error in calculation.

He said since its rollout the uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been low, with as few as nine shots being administered on some days.

He also announced that from Thursday the Sinopharm, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at mass vaccination sites, with the Pfizer vaccine available to anyone 12 or older.

Earlier the Pfizer vaccine was available only to minors and at select vaccination sites.

The vaccines are also available at all 109 health centres nationwide.